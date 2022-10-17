Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 17, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, is in deep trouble after he exposed the criminals that killed city businessman, Jacob Juma, in 2016.

Juma, who was a renowned wheeler-dealer and one of the beneficiaries of corruption during the late Moi’s regime, was sprayed with bullets inside his car along Ngong Road while heading to his home in Karen.’

No one was arrested in connection with Jacob Juma’s killing but after almost seven years, Ahmednasir has given a hint on who ordered the killing of the shrewd businessman.

Ahmednasir said Jacob Juma was killed by some men associated with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“When I used to tell Kenyans/world that former President Uhuru’s Government used to kill Kenyans as an official governmental policy you used to think I was an alarmist. JACOB JUMA was killed by this team after he left my office on that fateful day. I know who ordered his killing!” Ahmednasir stated.

After his sensational remarks, controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has asked Ahmednasir to name the person who personally ordered Jacob Juma’s killing.

“Name names, counsel,” Miguna urged Ahmednasir Abdullahi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.