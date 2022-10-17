Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 17, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has opened a can of worms and revealed who killed city businessman Jacob Juma.

Jacob Juma, who was a renowned wheeler dealer and one of the beneficiaries of corruption during the late Moi’s regime, was shot dead on May 6, 2016.

President William Ruto, who was then Deputy President, was linked to Juma’s assassination.

However, Ahmednasir in a tweet on Sunday exonerated the President from the ghastly murder of the businessman.

Ahmednasir said Jacob Juma was killed by some men associated with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“When I used to tell Kenyans/world that former President Uhuru’s Government used to kill Kenyans as an official governmental policy you used to think I was an alarmist. JACOB JUMA was killed by this team after he left my office on that fateful day. I know who ordered his killing!” Ahmednasir stated.

