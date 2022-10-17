Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 17 October 2022 – A 48-year-old African man and his Cambodian wife, 37, have been arrested in Phnom Penh for their role in a romance scam.

The suspects were arrested by the specialized forces of the Anti-Technology Crime Department in cooperation with the Phnom Penh Municipal Police and the Phnom Penh Municipal Prosecutor’s Office.

A statement issued on Saturday, October 15, 2022, by the Anti-Technology Crime Department, said the suspects were involved in a case of love scam on the social network WhatsApp.

The duo had solicited the money under the guise of pretending to be attractive females and then asking for fees for items that the fake lover had ordered.

After the interrogation, the Anti-Technology Crime Department built a case and sent the two suspects to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for further proceedings.

“The Department of Technology Crimes would like to remind people to be very careful about receiving money or material that has no clear source.” the statement added.