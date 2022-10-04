Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title: Admissions and Visa Application Support Officer

Industry: Education,

Location: Nairobi,

Gross Salary: 30K – 35K, + House Allowance,

Our client is a service provider responsible for ensuring all prospective future International student’s placement they seek to hire an admissions and Visa Application Support Officer, who will be responsible for helping them prepare high-quality course admission and visa applications; completing and submitting course and visa applications inquiries on their behalf as well offer efficient and effective administrative support and coordination in the office.

Key Responsibilities

Create and maintain accurate and up-to-date applicant records. Create applicant folders for each applicant we are assisting

Help applicants prepare the high-quality course and visa applications to increase the probability of the applications having successful outcomes

Complete and submit high-quality course and visa applications on behalf of applicants

Liaise with admissions teams and with immigration departments regarding applications and applicants

Liaise with applicants regarding additional information required, and on matters relating to conditional and unconditional offers

Manage and deliver exceptional customer service and experience

Resolving Course Admissions and Visa Application Service Problems

Oversee the service delivery of all aspects of the Admissions and Visa Application Support Service

Key Qualifications

Diploma/Degree in Business Related Course

At least 2 years of relevant experience in a similar role.

Demonstrated a high level of computer literacy and proficiency in the production of high-level work using software such as Microsoft Office Applications, and online application portals, with the capability and willingness to learn new software packages as appropriate.

Familiar with CRM systems and practices

Proven customer support experience

Ability to multi-task, prioritize and manage time effectively.

Passion for personal development and personal growth

Ability to stay calm when customers are stressed or upset.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge and possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Admissions and Visa Application Support Officer –Education) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 13th October 2022.