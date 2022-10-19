Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: Program Administrator

DEPARTMENT: Strathmore University Business School

REPORTING TO: School Manager

JOB PURPOSE

To carry out administrative duties relating to the School for Full Time and Evening Students

Duties & Responsibilities

Handling in liaison with the School Manager oral interviews and admissions in conjunction with the Admissions Services.

Timetabling – Entering data in the system and resolving conflicts with the Timetabling System Administrator.

Overseeing lecturers’ assessments.

Debt collection – Ensuring that students register within the deadlines and invoices are raised within set deadlines, and that payments are made as per the Credit Control Policy.

Examination timetables – Submitting the class timetable to the University Exams Coordinator, ensuring that all units reflect on the exam timetable, report any conflicts reported by students, and ensuring that the students’ number for each unit is correct.

Submission of Bi-semester reports – Student numbers twice per semester (one month after registration and before exams begin); Debtors report to the Manager and the Credit Controller every month; Report on activities in BCOM Program monthly for compilation in AAEC and CUE Report (customer surveys, meetings with student representatives, lecturers’ evaluations etc.); Report on the mentored students and their participation of the extracurricular activities (one month after registration and before exams begin) to the Manager.

Overseeing issuance of Progress Reports by Program Associates on request (especially to Parents and Guardians).

Handling student/parent problems/queries in consultation with the Director, Undergraduate Programmes, and the School Manager

Reporting student disciplinary matters to the School Manager, the Director, Undergraduate Programmes, or the Dean of Students

Certifying lecturers’ claims.

Coordinating all correspondence to and from students.

Assisting the Director, Undergraduate Programmes, and the School Manager in monitoring the lecturer’s performance of duties

Supervising Program Associates in consultation with the School Manager – Assigning them roles and guiding them on how to carry out new tasks

Any other duties that may be assigned.

Qualifications

The post holder will be required to have and demonstrate evidence of the following qualifications, attributes, and skills:

Bachelor’s Degree in business management or any other relevant degree, professional qualification is an added advantage.

Administrative work experience is an added advantage.

Self-driven, attention to detail, ready to go the extra mile to get work done, loves dealing with people on a constant basis, good communication skills, and a team player

How to Apply

If you are interested in the position and have the skills we are looking for, we would like to hear from you. Please forward an application letter together with a copy of your updated resume quoting ‘Program Administrator’ to the People and Culture Manager, Strathmore University Business School, on careerssbs@strathmore.edu by end of the day (5.30 pm) Monday, 24th October 2022.

Due to the large number of applications, we may receive, only the shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Please be advised that Strathmore University Business School is an equal opportunity employer and does NOT ask for money from applicants under any circumstances during its recruitment process. Interested applicants are encouraged to exercise caution upon receiving any such interview opportunity that requires payment of any money.