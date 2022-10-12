Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Kenya RHQ Senior Administrative Supervisor

About One Acre Fund

Founded in 2006, One Acre Fund supplies 1 million smallholder farmers with the agricultural services they need to make their farms vastly more productive. Our 8,000+ team is drawn from diverse backgrounds and professions. With operations across six core countries in Africa, we make farmers more prosperous by providing quality farm supplies on credit, delivered within walking distance of farmers’ homes, and agricultural training to improve harvests. On average, the farmers we serve harvest 50 percent more food after working with One Acre Fund.

To learn more about our work, take a look at our Why Work Here blog for more information.

About the Role

The Corporate Operations team is a department within the People Division tasked with making One Acre Fund a better workplace for all employees and visitors. As the Senior Regional Headquarters (RHQ) Administrative Supervisor, you will lead operations across all our regional headquarters to provide exceptional services that positively impact productivity, increase sustainability and result in a great experience for staff

You will report to the Corporate Operations Specialist and manage a team of 8 people, with 4 reporting to you directly.

Responsibilities

Manage the four Regional Headquarter office administrators and develop a performance culture through mentorship and professional development.

Oversee the management of daily support services in the Regional Headquarters, ensuring that standards are maintained and service provision is excellent.

Oversee the use of all shared and working spaces in the Regional Headquarters. and coordinate all office improvement activities.

Design and implement new projects to improve service delivery to internal clients.

Career Growth and Development

We have a strong culture of constant learning and we invest in developing our people. You’ll have weekly check-ins with your manager, access to mentorship and training programs, and regular feedback on your performance. We hold career reviews every six months, and set aside time to discuss your aspirations and career goals. You’ll have the opportunity to shape a growing organization and build a rewarding long-term career.

Qualifications

Across all roles, these are the general qualifications we look for. For this role specifically, you will have:

2+ years of office management or related experience.

2+ years of demonstrated team management experience

Success in implementing projects to success.

Enthusiasm for learning, feedback and continuous improvement.

A high degree of ownership and the ability to propel improvements.

Educational background; minimum Diploma or Bachelor’s degree

English required; Kiswahili encourage

Preferred Start Date

As soon as possible

Job Location

Kakamega, Kenya

Benefits

Health insurance, paid time off

Eligibility

This role is only open to citizens or permanent residents of Kenya

How to Apply

19 November 2022

One Acre Fund never asks candidates to pay any money or pay for tests at any stage of the interview process. Official One Acre Fund emails will always arrive from an @oneacrefund.org address. Please report any suspicious communication here (globalhotline@oneacrefund.org), but do not send applications or application materials to this email address.

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI), and anti-racism are deeply connected to our organization’s mission and purpose. One Acre Fund aspires to build a culture where all staff feel consistently valued, represented, and connected – so that our team can thrive as professionals, and achieve exceptional impact for the farmers we serve.