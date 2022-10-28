Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Pan Africa Christian University, a Chartered Private University, is seeking to fill the positions outlined below from suitable candidates.

Applicants must be born again Christians and active members of a local Church.

Administrative Positions

Administrative Assistant (Administration & HR)

1 Post

Reporting to the Head of Administration and Human Resource, the Administrative Assistant shall support the non-curricular administrative functions of the University’s Administration Division (Administration & HR)

Minimum Requirements

Bachelors’ Degree in Business Administration, with specialization in Human Resource Management.

Diploma in Human Resource Management or other professional certification in Human Resource Management is an added advantage

Must have at least 3 years of relevant working experience in Administration and HR preferably at the University level or in a large organization.

Must be registered by the Institute of Human Resource Management and any other relevant professional body.

Male candidates are encouraged to apply.

Excellent communication, interpersonal, organizational and analytical skills;

Understand and adhere to PAC University Statement of Faith.

In Addition to the above, applicants must have the following:

Have at least 3 (three) years teaching experience at the University level in the relevant area;

Have experience in curriculum development and research

A minimum of at least two articles published in refereed journals. (Minimum of 24 publication points)

Evidence of the ability to attract research funding is an added advantage.

Evidence in spearheading collaborations with relevant institutions to provide industry linkages for the enhancement of the department’s programmes and students’ exposure.

Evidence of active participation in departmental activities and good quality teaching;

Active involvement in Community service and outreach activities

Registered with the relevant professional body.

Understand and adhere to PAC University Statement of Faith.

Thank you for visiting our website http://www.pacuniversity.ac.ke

If you believe you are the right candidate for any of the above positions, kindly send your application letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae together with an indication of your expected salary to

The Registrar – Administration,

Pan Africa Christian University,

email to jobs@pacuniversity.ac.ke;

The position applied for must be clearly stated on the subject.

To reach us not later than Friday, 11th October 2022.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Pan Africa Christian University is an equal opportunity employer and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.