Administrative Assistant

‘Mount Kenya University (MKU) is a chartered and ISO 9001:2015 certified University committed to a broad-based, holistic and inclusive system of education. The University is a member of the Inter-University Council of East Africa as well as the Association of Commonwealth Universities. MKU is largely known for its dynamic, comprehensive and thorough academic and vocational training system as well as linkages with internationally reputable institutions. The University operates from the main campus in Thika with campuses in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret and Meru, as well as Open Distance and Electronic Learning (ODEL) centres located in major towns in Kenya, Burundi, Somaliland and Uganda.

In pursuit of fulfilling the Mission and Vision of the University, the Directorate of Human Resource is mandated to facilitate and support the Mission operations of the University by enabling it to continue attracting, developing and retaining the right number of suitably qualified staff so as to maintain the University competitive edge. MKU invites applications from suitably qualified, visionary, competent, dynamic and experienced professionals with impeccable track record to fill the following positions;

Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in relevant area of specialization

Must have Secretarial skills

OR

Higher National Diploma in relevant area of specialization

3 years’ experience in a similar position in a recognized institution.

Must have Secretarial skills

Key responsibilities also include

Assist in the implementation of administrative functions of the department.

Take minutes in various university committees.

Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Deadline Mon,24 Oct 2022