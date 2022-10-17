Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Company: Rattan Direct & Lifestyle Furniture,
Title: E-Commerce and Website Administration Assistant,
Industry: E-Commerce Online Retail Business,
Location: Nairobi,
Salary: Competitive,
Rattan Direct & Lifestyle Furniture is looking to hire an exceptionally organized E-commerce and Website Administration Assistant The role will be focused around ensuring we are maximising all opportunities to engage and convert customers visiting our website, as well as maintaining and optimizing our product portfolio. The ideal candidate will be detail orientated, comfortable with MS Excel and will have previous experience with an ecommerce CMS platform, ideally Magento 2.
Role & Responsibilities
- Managing e-commerce platform (Magento 2) for two brands.
- Support the Sales, Marketing & e-commerce team to develop and deliver the online trade and promotional plan, working closely with internal teams and suppliers.
- Support the brand and content team to launch and run marketing and brand campaigns, supporting with maintenance of visuals for the website e.g., product imagery and banners.
- Product Management: Updating and uploading products, product information, pricing changes, product taxonomy and SEO redirects.
- Daily review and maintenance of website merchandising using Klevu platform
- Update website content aligned with the content strategy, supporting with writing and uploading new product descriptions, uploading video URLs and imagery on category pages and landing pages.
- Support with trading across wider marketplaces i.e. eBay, Amazon, WayFair & ManoMano etc
- Manage online conversion tactics and tools such as Website Countdown Timers, Social Proofing & Live Chat
- Support with website data capture by managing web popups and forms
- Manage product reviews on the website
- Clear understanding of the customer journey and the audience for each brand
- Good copywriting and proofreading skills
- Conduct Competitor Analysis in collaboration with the marketing executive, including monitoring competitor promotions, messaging and pricing.
- Provide social commerce support.
- Support in reporting using Google Analytics.
Qualifications and requirements
- Diploma/Degree in a business related field
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in the same or similar role
- Experience with an ecommerce platform, ideally Magento 2
- Strong attention to detail and proofreading skills.
- UK eBay/Amazon Marketplace Experience desirable
- Good Microsoft Excel skills.
- Detail orientated and highly organised
- Creative and enthusiastic
- Fun! We work hard, but place trust in one another and work as a team
How to Apply
If you meet the above criteria kindly click the link below to apply;
https://assessment.testgorilla.com/testtaker/publicinvitation/7435b2f4-e775-4d50-9234-60f3c29f158c
