Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Company: Rattan Direct & Lifestyle Furniture,

Title: E-Commerce and Website Administration Assistant,

Industry: E-Commerce Online Retail Business,

Location: Nairobi,

Salary: Competitive,

Rattan Direct & Lifestyle Furniture is looking to hire an exceptionally organized E-commerce and Website Administration Assistant The role will be focused around ensuring we are maximising all opportunities to engage and convert customers visiting our website, as well as maintaining and optimizing our product portfolio. The ideal candidate will be detail orientated, comfortable with MS Excel and will have previous experience with an ecommerce CMS platform, ideally Magento 2.

Role & Responsibilities

Managing e-commerce platform (Magento 2) for two brands.

Support the Sales, Marketing & e-commerce team to develop and deliver the online trade and promotional plan, working closely with internal teams and suppliers.

Support the brand and content team to launch and run marketing and brand campaigns, supporting with maintenance of visuals for the website e.g., product imagery and banners.

Product Management: Updating and uploading products, product information, pricing changes, product taxonomy and SEO redirects.

Daily review and maintenance of website merchandising using Klevu platform

Update website content aligned with the content strategy, supporting with writing and uploading new product descriptions, uploading video URLs and imagery on category pages and landing pages.

Support with trading across wider marketplaces i.e. eBay, Amazon, WayFair & ManoMano etc

Manage online conversion tactics and tools such as Website Countdown Timers, Social Proofing & Live Chat

Support with website data capture by managing web popups and forms

Manage product reviews on the website

Clear understanding of the customer journey and the audience for each brand

Good copywriting and proofreading skills

Conduct Competitor Analysis in collaboration with the marketing executive, including monitoring competitor promotions, messaging and pricing.

Provide social commerce support.

Support in reporting using Google Analytics.

Qualifications and requirements

Diploma/Degree in a business related field

Minimum 2 years’ experience in the same or similar role

Experience with an ecommerce platform, ideally Magento 2

Strong attention to detail and proofreading skills.

UK eBay/Amazon Marketplace Experience desirable

Good Microsoft Excel skills.

Detail orientated and highly organised

Creative and enthusiastic

Fun! We work hard, but place trust in one another and work as a team

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria kindly click the link below to apply;

https://assessment.testgorilla.com/testtaker/publicinvitation/7435b2f4-e775-4d50-9234-60f3c29f158c