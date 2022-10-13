Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ADMIN ASSISTANT- OPERATION

Our Client is looking for an aggressive, performance driven Admin Assistant – Operations. The job holder will be responsible for assisting in office day to day responsibilities.

Duties and Responsibilities

Office Management

Facilitation of day-to-day office activities

Assist staff in booking conference facilities

Plan meetings and take detailed minutes

Develop and maintain a filing system for all office document in a chronological manner for easy retrieval of documents

Travel Facilitation

Management of the pool cars systems, ensuring all car logs are duly submitted by the drivers and cost allocations to the various projects.

Assist in Booking vehicles for maintenance and ensuring proper documentation.

Assist staff in travel planning by booking flights, facilitating all necessary travel documents, transfers, preparing invitation letters among others.

Booking of taxi services, verifying all taxi receipts and cost allocation to the Projects.

Assist in Onboarding of suppliers after vetting and approvals and updating all supplier list and their contacts

Finance Support

Review of payment vouchers to ensure proper documentation and approvals before submitting for payments

Assist in following up on original invoices and delivery note and ensure timely payment of service providers

Assist in supplier accounts reconciliations are conducted monthly.

Required Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in business administration or related subject

CPA finalist preferrable

At least 1-year proven work experience in a busy office handling similar role.

Knowledge of office management systems and procedure

Proficient in MS Office

Good understanding of Procurement procedures, statutory requirements, and other accounting procedures.

Good communication skills and ability to work with teams

How to Apply

If you are interested in this position, please apply by emailing your CV with a cover letter indicating your daytime telephone numbers, address, 3 referees from organizations you have recently served and your salary expectation to:

E-mail address: info@humanasset.co.ke

Closing date for applications is Monday, 17th October, 2022 and only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.