ADMIN ASSISTANT- OPERATION
Our Client is looking for an aggressive, performance driven Admin Assistant – Operations. The job holder will be responsible for assisting in office day to day responsibilities.
Duties and Responsibilities
Office Management
- Facilitation of day-to-day office activities
- Assist staff in booking conference facilities
- Plan meetings and take detailed minutes
- Develop and maintain a filing system for all office document in a chronological manner for easy retrieval of documents
Travel Facilitation
- Management of the pool cars systems, ensuring all car logs are duly submitted by the drivers and cost allocations to the various projects.
- Assist in Booking vehicles for maintenance and ensuring proper documentation.
- Assist staff in travel planning by booking flights, facilitating all necessary travel documents, transfers, preparing invitation letters among others.
- Booking of taxi services, verifying all taxi receipts and cost allocation to the Projects.
- Assist in Onboarding of suppliers after vetting and approvals and updating all supplier list and their contacts
Finance Support
- Review of payment vouchers to ensure proper documentation and approvals before submitting for payments
- Assist in following up on original invoices and delivery note and ensure timely payment of service providers
- Assist in supplier accounts reconciliations are conducted monthly.
Required Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in business administration or related subject
- CPA finalist preferrable
- At least 1-year proven work experience in a busy office handling similar role.
- Knowledge of office management systems and procedure
- Proficient in MS Office
- Good understanding of Procurement procedures, statutory requirements, and other accounting procedures.
- Good communication skills and ability to work with teams
How to Apply
If you are interested in this position, please apply by emailing your CV with a cover letter indicating your daytime telephone numbers, address, 3 referees from organizations you have recently served and your salary expectation to:
E-mail address: info@humanasset.co.ke
Closing date for applications is Monday, 17th October, 2022 and only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
