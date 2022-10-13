Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

ADMIN ASSISTANT- OPERATION

Our Client is looking for an aggressive, performance driven Admin Assistant – Operations.  The job holder will be responsible for assisting in office day to day responsibilities.

Duties and Responsibilities

Office Management

  • Facilitation of day-to-day office activities
  • Assist staff in booking conference facilities
  • Plan meetings and take detailed minutes
  • Develop and maintain a filing system for all office document in a chronological manner for easy retrieval of documents

Travel Facilitation

  • Management of the pool cars systems, ensuring all car logs are duly submitted by the drivers and cost allocations to the various projects.
  • Assist in Booking vehicles for maintenance and ensuring proper documentation.
  • Assist staff in travel planning by booking flights, facilitating all necessary travel documents, transfers, preparing invitation letters among others.
  • Booking of taxi services, verifying all taxi receipts and cost allocation to the Projects.
  • Assist in Onboarding of suppliers after vetting and approvals and updating all supplier list and their contacts

Finance Support

  • Review of payment vouchers to ensure proper documentation and approvals before submitting for payments
  • Assist in following up on original invoices and delivery note and ensure timely payment of service providers
  • Assist in supplier accounts reconciliations are conducted monthly.

Required Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in business administration or related subject
  • CPA finalist preferrable
  • At least 1-year proven work experience in a busy office handling similar role.
  • Knowledge of office management systems and procedure
  • Proficient in MS Office
  • Good understanding of Procurement procedures, statutory requirements, and other accounting procedures.
  • Good communication skills and ability to work with teams

How to Apply

If you are interested in this position, please apply by emailing your CV with a cover letter indicating your daytime telephone numbers, address, 3 referees from organizations you have recently served and your salary expectation to:

E-mail address: info@humanasset.co.ke

Closing date for applications is Monday, 17th October, 2022 and only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

