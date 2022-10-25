Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – Garissa Township Member of Parliament, Aden Duale has blasted the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) after it accused police of being behind the disappearance of 112 Kenyans.

In a statement on Monday, IPOA stated Kenya Police has been involved in countless extrajudicial killings and called for a probe of officers involved.

But in a rejoinder, Duale who is also the Defence Cabinet Secretary nominee criticised IPOA for failing to execute its mandate when Kenyans were being subjected to police brutality.

Duale claimed that the police abducted people, tortured them, and even killed them under the authority’s watch.

“Interesting. Where was IPOA when hundreds of Kenyans and foreigners were missing, injured, killed and forced disappearances took place under their watch? Give us a break,” Duale asked in a tweet.

During Mashujaa Day celebrations President William Ruto ordered investigations into the disbanded DCI Special Service Unit (SSU) activities.

Following the president’s order, the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) identified and summoned 21 officers initially attached to the disbanded elite squad after interrogation, four police officers were apprehended and charged with misuse of power, among other charges.

The four are linked to the disappearance of two Indian citizens constituting part of the team charged with deploying President William Ruto’s campaign technology.

