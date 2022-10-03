Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 3, 2022 – Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine, hit the stage to perform in Las Vegas for the first time since his sexting scandal and he had his pregnant wife beside him as he returned to the spotlight.

The 43-year-old singer-songwriter sang on Saturday, October 1, alongside his longtime band at Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s annual fundraising gala, The Event.

His pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo, 34, was spotted backstage, just weeks after the father-of-two admitted to sending flirty text messages to model Sumner Stroh, 23.

Sumner shared screenshots of her chat with Adam Levine, including one where Adam told her he will like to name the baby his wife is carrying after Sumner.

After Sumner’s revelation, other women emerged to share screenshots of the inappropriate chats Levine sent to them.

Despite the sexting scandal, Adam’s wife Behati Prinsloo seemed in “great spirits” at the event, according to onlookers.

It comes after the longtime couple, who already share daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, were seen boarding a private plane out of Santa Barbara last Tuesday.

The event was attended by stars like Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek, Logan Paul and Flavor Flav.

O’Neal, who previously praised Levine amid the scandal, publicly threw his support behind the embattled singer while speaking at the event.

The NBA legend, who was previously married to Shaunie Henderson from 2002 to 2011 said;

“Adam is a friend of mine from [a long] time ago. I always say to myself, you know, I cannot be a hypocrite.

“Now, I wasn’t the greatest husband in the world, so just because I have a large platform right now doesn’t give me the right to bash other people. He’s great, he’s doing something for the children, he’s always been like that. I’m happy for him. And I wish him luck.”