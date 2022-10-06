Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – American actress, Tia Mowry has filed for divorce from her husband Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage.

Mowry, 44, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split when filing to end their marriage in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to TMZ.

The Sister, Sister actress has asked for joint physical and legal custody of their two children, son Cree, 11, and four-year-old daughter Cairo, and did not provide a date of separation.

She also revealed that they had a prenuptial agreement and has requested the judge pull the plug on the court’s ability to provide both parties spousal support.

On Tuesday, Tia posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories seemingly hinting at the end of her marriage.

The quote read ‘Letting go can be painful. But, it won’t hurt as much as holding on to an illusion.’

Tia and Cory tied the knot back in 2008 and they currently have 11-year-old Cree and 4-year-old Cairo together.