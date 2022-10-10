Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 9, 2022 – Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has shared lovely videos of her new man on Instagram.

The actress and her former boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan, fell out of love some months back and slammed each other a few times on the internet.

Moving past the breakup, Nkechi has found love again and is not hiding it.

The actress shared videos of her new man on Instagram today, with the caption;

“I was going to type a long caption,but I rather say dem to you. Thank you for coming into my life when I needed a friend..In just few months you have managed to change few things about me,I am in for a long ride of teachings with you babe sometimes I wonder if you are really your age. Cus Bruh your maturity swept me off my feet. the greatest and best communicator I have ever met love you for life Gee”

