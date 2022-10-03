Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 3, 2022 – Kara Tointon reportedly split from her fiancé Marius Jensen in secret 10 months ago, it has been claimed.

The former EastEnders actress, 39, shares children Frey, three, and Helly, 20 months, with Marius, with The Sun reporting the pair went their separate ways after realizing there was ‘no future for them as a couple.’

Norwegian chiropractor Marius, 37, is said to have moved on from the relationship, and was spotted sharing a kiss with an unidentified woman outside a London club on Thursday in photos obtained by the publication.

A source told the publication: ‘Kara and Marius quietly separated around 10 months ago.

‘There was no wrong-doing on either side, and they both still care about each other.

‘But they came to the decision that there was no future for them as a couple.

‘They remain friends, and are both very committed to co-parenting their two children.’

Former EastEnders star Kara and Marius went public with their relationship in 2017 after meeting the year before.

The exes are parents to two children, with Kara welcoming the youngest to the world in January last year.