Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 07 October 2022 – Actress Hilary Swank announced today, October 5, that she is pregnant with twins.

The 48-year-old who married Philip Schneider, a social venture entrepreneur, in 2018, posted a video of herself holding her belly on Instagram.

“Coming soon…DOUBLE feature!” she wrote in the caption.

During an interview with “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, Swank shared that she was going to be a first-time mom to twins.

“It’s so nice to be able to talk about it, share it,” she said.

The Oscar winner also spoke about her pregnancy during an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” on Wednesday.

She said she is in her second trimester and “feeling great right now.”

She joked that her clothes don’t fit anymore and she had to cut her jeans open while on set for her new show “Alaska Daily.”