Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar who is reportedly down with a yet-to-be-disclosed ailment, has quit acting.

The announcement was made by her management in a statement shared on her official Instagram account.

Halima’s management who noted that she loved acting, thanked fans for their love and support.

The post read;

HALIMA ABUBAKAR QUIT ACTING

WE ARE SO GRATEFUL FOR ALL



WE LOVE YOU ALL

THANK YOU ,FOR THE SUPPORT



SHE IS SO DOWNCAST”

SHE REALLY DID LOVE ACTING

THANK YOU



Rest and continue healing

We all love you.my sweet sis

We are waiting for you diva



MANAGEMENT