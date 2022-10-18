Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar who is reportedly down with a yet-to-be-disclosed ailment, has quit acting.
The announcement was made by her management in a statement shared on her official Instagram account.
Halima’s management who noted that she loved acting, thanked fans for their love and support.
The post read;
HALIMA ABUBAKAR QUIT ACTING
WE ARE SO GRATEFUL FOR ALL
WE LOVE YOU ALL
THANK YOU ,FOR THE SUPPORT
SHE IS SO DOWNCAST”
SHE REALLY DID LOVE ACTING
THANK YOU
Rest and continue healing
We all love you.my sweet sis
We are waiting for you diva
MANAGEMENT
