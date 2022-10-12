Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 October 2022 – Actress Funmi Awelewa has shown off the mansion she built for her family.

Funmi who revealed that the family house project has been a very big part of her life, added that it is her gift to her mother and siblings.

She wrote;

Alhamdulillah Congratulations to my family

This project has been a very big part of my life and I’m grateful that God uses me to change the story of my Family. I can’t just do but to show appreciation for what God has done in our life. Here is my gift to my Mother and my siblings as I am about to embark on another sweet journey tomorrow

Congratulations to the Babalola’s family