Wednesday, 12 October 2022 – Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski seemingly came out as bisexual in a new TikTok video she shared.

This came in a video she shared on Monday October 10, as her response after another user asked, “if you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?”

31-year-old Ratajkowski responded by simply turning the camera on herself as she sat on a green velvet couch that wrapped around her time living room.

The video was also shared by “Pretty Little Liars” alum Shay Mitchell, who also seemingly confirmed her sexual orientation.

Ratajkowski’s video is coming amid news that she has filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, who allegedly cheated on her.

The pair had been married since 2018 and share one child together, 1-year-old Sylvester Apollo Bear.

Watch her video below