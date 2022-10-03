Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 2, 2022 – Actress Dorcas Fapson accidentally uploaded a video she was sending to singer Skiibii who she has been romantically linked to, on her Snapchat story.

Dorcas was responding to Skiibii’s message about “highness and ballon”, when she sent the video.

Following the backlash that ensued, the actress offered an explanation.

She disclosed that she was getting a wax and was sending the streak to Skiibii when she accidentally uploaded it on her Snapchat story.