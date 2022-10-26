Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – English actress, Dame Judi Dench has revealed that she can’t read or write due to suffering from advanced macular degeneration.

The actress, 87, who is known for her role in films including the Bond franchise, opened up about her health battle to BBC’s Louis Theroux, according to The Sun.

The Academy Award winner refused to give up on acting, saying she won’t be retiring anytime soon despite the condition but admitted ‘it’s bad’.

‘I don’t want to retire. I’m not doing much at the moment because I can’t see. It’s bad,’ Judi said.

Judi said she’s determined to ‘teach’ herself a new way of learning.

‘I have a photographic memory so a person saying to me, ”This is your line…” I can do that,’ she said.

Judi revealed that while out for dinner recently with her partner David Mills, he had to cut up her food for her as she couldn’t see it on her plate.

‘He cut it up and handed something to me on a fork and that’s the way I ate it,’ she explained.

According to the NHS, ‘age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a common condition that affects the middle part of your vision. It usually first affects people in their 50s and 60s’.