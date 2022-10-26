Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – Hollywood actor, Zac Efron looked unrecognizable as he debuted an extremely beefed-up new physique and a bowl haircut as he prepares to play wrestler Kevin Von Erich on the set of new film, The Iron Claw, in Louisiana.

The star has gained a substantial amount of muscle to recreate Von Ehrich’s frame, and donned a bowl style wig as he strolled around the set on his phone this week.

More photos below