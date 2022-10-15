Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 15 October 2022 – American actor, Tyler Lepley, and his partner Miracle Watts have welcomed their first child, a boy.

Earlier this year, Miracle released a creative video of them on Instagram announcing her pregnancy. The video was captioned, “A LOVE STORY” which features a reenacted scene from The Notebook. Lepley and Watts appeared in character as they recited the lines from the classic movie, revealing Miracle’s baby bump at the end.

Now she has shared an adorable picture of her beautiful family with the caption, “My kings.“

Although this is her first child, Lepley has two children from a previous relationship with his rumored ex-fiancée and talent agent, April King. The stunning pair started dating in the summer of 2021. Apparently, they met one other on the set of P-Valley while shooting Season 2.