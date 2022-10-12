Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 October 2022 – Hollywood actor, George Clooney joked about kissing actress, Julia Roberts, in front of his family while promoting their new movie Ticket To Paradise.

The 61-year-old ER actor and the 54-year-old actress sat down with Hoda Kotb for Today on Monday October 10.

The actors joked about working together again after co-starring in Ocean’s 11 and its sequels as well as the drama Money Monster.

The stars also had a laugh when they talked about having to kiss in front of his wife, attorney Amal Clooney and their two children Alexander and Ella, twins who are age five.

Hoda asked the longtime friends what it was like to kiss on the set in Australia.

‘Is it awkward to kiss your dear, dear friend?’ asked Hoda.

An amused Clooney then quipped: ‘It is when my wife and kids come by to visit!’

Roberts went on to express that she and her longtime friend George requested that the actor’s son and daughter, Alexander and Ella, aged five, be removed from the set during the kissing scenes.

She recalled: ‘That was the first day they came to visit; it’s like “Papa! Auntie Juju!” It’s like Ah! Get them out!’

In September they both joked that ‘it took 80 takes’ for them to film the single kissing scene in their upcoming romantic comedy.

While promoting their latest film together, the friends teased that their on-screen smooch took ‘like, six months’ to perfect.

‘Yeah. I told my wife [Amal Clooney], ‘It took 80 takes,’ the actor told The New York Times. ‘She was like, “What the hell?”‘

Roberts, who is happily married to Daniel Moder, added: ‘It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing.’

‘Well, we had to get it right,’ Clooney, who became fast pals with the Oscar-winning actress since portraying a couple in the 2001 film Ocean’s Eleven, interjected.