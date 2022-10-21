Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – Controversial American actor, Andy Dick, has been arrested again after being caught stealing power tools from someone’s garage.

TMZ reported that Santa Barbara Police Department revealed that Andy was arrested on October 13, after police officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home.

Andy had removed several power tools from a home under construction according to cops, and they say they caught him red-handed trying to flee the property. The homeowner told police they don’t know Andy, and he definitely didn’t have permission to be there.

Andy who has now been charged with first-degree residential burglary, pled not guilty and is still being locked up one week after. He is in the Santa Barbara County Jail waiting for someone to bond him out. His bail was set at $50K.

This is the actor’s second arrest in 6 months. Andy was arrested in May and accused of sexual battery and the arrest was live-streamed.