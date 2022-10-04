Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accounts Assistant
Qualifications, Skills and Experience Required:
- A minimum of a completed CPA part II
- Degree in Accounting, finance or related field
- Proficiency in computer applications- proficiency in Ms Excel is essential
- Should be 25 years and above
- Have a minimum of grade B at KCSE
- Should be a person of high integrity, bold and decisive, with good interpersonal skills, a team player and ability to multi task
- Hold a valid certificate of good conduct ( mandatory)
- Excellent verbal and written communication
- Experience in the finance sector will be an added advantage
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintaining cashbooks
- Carry out bank and ledgers reconciliation, identify and resolve errors and discrepancies on a timely basis.
- Manage accounts payable and receivable accurately and on a timely basis
- To update journals and ledgers, file financial records and all other important documentation
- Make all the necessary preparations for the External audits
How to Apply
