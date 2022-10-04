Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Accounts Assistant

Qualifications, Skills and Experience Required:

  •  A minimum of a completed CPA part II
  • Degree in Accounting, finance or related field 
  • Proficiency in computer applications- proficiency in Ms Excel is essential 
  • Should be 25 years and above 
  • Have a minimum of grade B at KCSE 
  • Should be a person of high integrity, bold and decisive, with good interpersonal skills, a team player and ability to multi task 
  • Hold a valid certificate of good conduct ( mandatory)
  • Excellent verbal and written communication 
  • Experience in the finance sector will be an added advantage

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Maintaining cashbooks
  • Carry out bank and ledgers reconciliation, identify and resolve errors and discrepancies on a timely basis.
  • Manage accounts payable and receivable accurately and on a timely basis
  • To update journals and ledgers, file financial records and all other important documentation
  • Make all the necessary preparations for the External audits

