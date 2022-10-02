Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT
Duty Destination: EMBU (HEAD OFFICE)
Reporting to the : FINANCE MANAGER
Job Description
BIMAS Kenya Limited, a leading microfinance institution in the country seeks to recruit capable and result oriented individuals to fill the following position. To ensure financial transactions are accurately and completely recorded on a timely basis
Responsibilities
- Maintaining cashbooks
- Carry out bank and ledgers reconciliation, identify and resolve errors and discrepancies on a timely basis.
- To update journals and ledgers, file financial records and all other important documentation
- Make all the necessary preparations for the External audits
Qualifications
- A minimum of a completed CPA part II
- Degree in Accounting, finance or related field
- Proficiency in computer applications- proficiency in Ms Excel is essential
- Should be 25 years and above
- Have a minimum of grade B at KCSE
- Should be a person of high integrity, bold and decisive, with good interpersonal skills, a team player and ability to multi task
- Hold a valid certificate of good conduct ( mandatory)
- Excellent verbal and written communication
- Experience in the finance sector will be an added advantage
How to Apply
Qualified and interested candidates should apply through https://erecruitment.bimaskenya.com/not later than the 15th October 2022
How to Submit Your Application
- Create an account by clicking on the Sign Up link above.
- Complete your profile by filling in your details in all the relevant sections as required (Profile Section, Academic Section, Work Experience Section and Cover Letter Section )
- Once you have filled all the required section, proceed to apply for the position of your choice from the listing
