Job Title: Hotel Accounts Assistant – Thika

Reports to: Finance Manager.

Industry: Hospitality Industry

Location: Kilimambogo, Thika

Gross Salary KES. 25,000

Job Purpose; Our Client is looking to hire an Accounts Assistant who will be responsible for generating bills and collect all revenue owed to the hotel in an accurate, timely manner in accordance with accounting policies and procedures. Also Assist the finance manager in directing the financial activities of the hotel.

Roles & Responsibilities:

Ensuring financial transactions are properly recorded and accurately entered into the accounting systems

Ensuring compliance with government and corporate policies laws and regulations

Prepares monthly reports

Monitor compliance with generally accepted accounting principles and hotel procedures

Undertake cash and bank reconciliations

Compiles and analyzes financial information to prepare entries to general ledger accounts, cost centers and document business transactions.

Take responsibility for daily stock takes, spot checks, reconciliation and timely of daily sales reports against expenses.

Responsible for verification of income, receivables & debtors reconciliation

Prepares monthly revenue and cost center reports

Reconciliation of general ledger accounts

Responsible for statutory obligations i.e., PAYE, NSSF, NHIF, catering levy, corporate tax etc.

Maintain system of accounts and keep records on all company transactions and assets

Report, analyze, and ensure integrity of all financial information.

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree/ Diploma in Commerce – Accounting or Finance

At least 1 year of experience as an accountant in a hotel or lodge is an added advantage.

Experience in using hotel operating and accounting system and Microsoft office and email applications is an added advantage

Must be candidate of unquestionable integrity

Should also be dynamic and a team player

Excellent analytical skills and hotel controls

How to Apply





Apply directly through Our Career Page or Email your CV tovacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke

N.B. If you’re emailing us directly, remember to insert Hotel Accounts Assistant in the email subject line, for consideration latest by Thursday 20th October 2022.