Kenya Shipyards Limited (KSL) is a State Corporation incorporated under the Companies Act, Act No. 17 of 2015, and is fully owned by the Government of Kenya through the National Treasury.

The mandate of the KSL is to lead and catalyze the development of shipbuilding industry in Eastern Africa with a focus on meeting the local demand of maritime assets and services from the Kenya Navy, Ministries, Departments & Agencies and other private domestic and regional clients.

The Board of Directors is inviting applications from qualified and experienced professionals to fill the following position(s):

KSL/HR/201/FIN/26: MANAGER ACCOUNTING SERVICES – KSL GRADE 3 (1 POSITION) CONSOLIDATED SALARY KSHS 274,473.00 – 395,633.00

This is a five (5) year contract renewable subject to satisfactory performance and retirement age.

Job Title: MANAGER- ACCOUNTING SERVICES

Grade: KSL 3

Ministry /Corporation: KENYA SHIPYARDS LIMITED

Directorate: N/A

Department: FINANCE ACCOUNTS AND ICT

Division: ACCOUNTS DIVISION

Section / Unit: N/A

Location / Workstation: MOMBASA

Reporting Relationships

Reports to: GENERAL MANAGER FINANCE ACCOUNTS AND ICT

Direct reports:

1. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT

2. SENIOR ACCOUNTANT

3. ACCOUNTANT 1

4. SENIOR ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT

5. ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT

Job Purpose:

Responsible for providing Accounting and Payroll services that are underpinned by standard rules-based processes and internal Controls. Providing accurate & timely processing and recording of all financial transactions, maintaining books of accounts and records according to Accounting Standards and Treasury regulations.

Key Responsibilities / Duties / Tasks:

Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities:

a) Coordinating and ensuring periodic financial statements reports are prepared as per the statutory requirement.

b) Developing and maintaining effective financial reporting and internal controls systems.

c) Providing functional leadership to the financial accounting division to ensure attainment of Company strategic direction.

d) Managing Company’s cash flow to ensure monthly obligations are met.

e) Developing and maintaining key stakeholder’s relationship including External Auditors, Commercial and Investment Bankers and Treasury Officials, Tax Authorities and other stakeholders.

f) Advising Management on the tax and accounting implication on the running contractual relationships.

g) Keeping abreast with emerging accounting and regulatory issues and evaluating their impact on the company to ensure compliance.

h) Ensuring the revenue collection system is efficient and effective.

i) Coordinating responses to the external Auditor General and implement agreed recommendations related to areas of responsibility resulting from audit findings.

j) Coordinating and implementing strategic initiatives to improve service delivery across the Company. Developing, reviewing and implementing Finance policies and procedures to ensure sound, accurate, reconciled and up-to-date financial records.

k) Ensure all Company’s obligations are settled in time while adhering to the laid down procedures.

l) Coordinate compliance with Public Financial Management Act, IPSAS and IFRS and ISO Standards and legal and regulatory policies

m) Analysis and interpretation of financial data to facilitate management make informed strategic and tactical decisions

n) Preparing and Coordinating Company’s Audit assignment, audit responses and the implementation of agreed audit recommendations.

o) Identify and develop financial Risk Matrix, mitigation measures and initiate internal control mechanisms.

Operational Responsibilities / Tasks:

(xiv) Identify and develop financial Risk Matrix, mitigation measures and initiate internal control mechanisms.

Job Dimensions:

Financial Responsibility:

a) Preparation and management of an annual recurrent and capital expenditure.

b) Responsible for expenditure management of conditional grants.

c) Responsible for management of mobilized financial resources through Government (capital grants) and business partners.

d) Generating annual Cash flow projections for the company.

Responsibility for physical assets around the area of work:

Responsible for all the physical assets of the Division.

Problem Solving:

The job holder will be required to solve the following type of problems;

a) Complex and open-ended financial problems of the Company.

b) Consultations will be required. Problems will be around managing inherent financial risks.

c) Limitations surrounding investment of Public Funds may impact the Return on Investment to the Company.

d) Problems around disruptive technologies which require heavy financial investments to support the functions of the Company.

e) Highly complex Problems requiring significant research and creative thinking related to new technologies that would support production processes.

Communication:

The job holder will need to understand the following information to discharge his/her mandate:

a) In-depth knowledge of International Accounting Standards and budgeting principles and practices; financial and strategic planning, budget administration, statistics and data collection methods, policy analysis, financial modelling and forecasting.

b) Considerable knowledge of principles, methods and practices of governmental accounting and budgeting.

c) Strong leadership, communication and interpersonal skills.

d) Ability to resolve problems in a timely manner, gather and analyze information skillfully, develop alternative solutions, work well in group problem solving situations and reason when dealing with emotional topics.

e) Ability to maintain professional status, high integrity and keep abreast of evolving trends in accounting and finance through continuing professional development.

f) Proficiency in financial and statistical packages.

g) Ability to deliver Company’s articulated vision for change, create a sense of urgency around change and motivates staff to join change efforts.

h) Ability to establish flexible multi – disciplinary teams in an environment conducive to continuous learning, creativity and innovation

i) Ability to empower staff through coaching and counselling by emphasizing accountability and results oriented management rather than direct supervision.

j) Good Analytical skills.

k) Knowledge of ship building industry, infrastructure and operations.

l) Administration and coordination skills.

m) Leadership skills.

n) Strategic thinking.

o) Good communication skills.

p) Motivates staff to join change efforts.

Decision Making/ Job Influence:

a) Makes tactical decisions that direct day to day operations, scale and quality of services offered by the Company.

b) Manages established linkages, collaborations and interactions with various arms of government such as National Treasury, MDAs, County Governments, business partners (local and international) and other stakeholders on matters finance.

c) Chairs divisional committees and coordinates the efforts of the team.

d) Has a strong influence on the financial strategic direction of the Company.

e) Influences or changes broad practices or policies affecting the division.

f) Allocation of work to staff of the division.

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills):

Academic Qualifications:

a) Master’s Degree in (Accounting or Finance) or its equivalent from a recognized institution.

b) First level university degree in any of the following disciplines from an accredited University/College: Finance or Commerce (Accounting option) combined with the required work experience may be accepted in lieu of the Master’s degree.

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies:

a) Member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya.

b) Holder of CPA (K) or its equivalent from a recognized professional body.

c) Undertaken Leadership/Management course from a recognized institution.

d) Proficiency in computer applications.

Previous relevant work experience required:

a) 10 years’ experience in three (3) of which should be in a managerial role.

b) Work experience in providing accounting and payroll services is desirable.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the requirements MUST download the employment form, fill accessed via the following link:

KSL-Employment-Form

and send their application together with detailed C.V, copies of relevant academic and professional testimonials (in pdf) to: – HR@kenyashipyards.co.ke . Applications may also be posted to the

Managing Director,

Kenya Shipyards Limited,

P.O Box 95350 -80104,

Mombasa

or

hand delivered to Ground Floor, Herufi House, Treasury Building, Nairobi Kenya. The applications should reach the Company before close of Business on Monday 25th October, 2022. Upon offer of employment the successful candidates must satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya by providing copies of;

• A valid Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

• A valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)

• A valid Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

• A valid Clearance Certificate from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

• A valid Clearance form from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

Kenya Shipyards Limited is an Equal Opportunity Employer, thus women, persons with disability and marginalized groups are encouraged to apply.

Any form of direct or indirect canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of the applicant. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.