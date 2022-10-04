Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Internal Auditor

P.C.E.A. Kikuyu Hospital, one of the leading Mission Hospitals, works to promote the well-being of all people through provision of affordable,comprehensive health care services while witnessing the Love of Jesus Christ through healing. We provide the following specialized services: GeneralMedicine, Ophthalmic, Orthopedic, Dental, and Renal.

The Hospital is soliciting for qualified applicants for the position of Internal Auditor.

Qualifications

· University degree in Finance, Accounting,Business Administration or related field.

· CPA (K), ACCA, or other relevant professional qualifications; CISAand/or CFA will be an added advantage.

· Must be a member of a professional body like ICPAK.

· Minimum of 5 years experience in Internal andICT Audit. Experience in a hospital set up will be an added advantage.

· Experience in executing audit programs anddocumentation.

· Excellent verbal & written communication andreport-writing skills.

· Experience in critical thinking and financialanalysis

· Ability to multi-task and work effectively andefficiently under tight deadlines

· Must have high standards of integrity andethical practice.

Duties and responsibilities

· Prepares internal audit plans and follows up on their implementation.

· Collaborates with departmental, unit and sectional heads when conduction regular and special audits.

· Communicates audit results through reporting with practical recommendations and provide guidelines on their implementation.

· Conducts system (ICT) audit and makes recommendations for improvement.

· Participates in the preparation of business and strategic plans for the hospital.

· Designs and implements audit programs.

· Conducts risk-based audits and make recommendations to the board and management.

· Discusses with the auditees on the audit findings.

· Follows up with heads of departments, units, and sectionsto ensure implementation of audit recommendations

· Works closely with external auditors.

· Conducts special audits and ad hoc audit exercises asdirected by the Board and Management.

· Performs any other responsibility that may be assignedfrom time to time.

How to Apply

For more details and how to apply, please visit the Hospital website and fill the online recruitment form.

Website: www.pceakikuyuhospital.org

Application deadline will be on 6th October, 2022.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Online Recruitment Form