Job Vacancy: Programme Accountant

Location: Nairobi

Field visits to: Periodic travel to field sites including in Baringo, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Muranga, Kiambu, Transzoia, Bomet, Meru, Machakos and Nakuru

Reports to: Programme Manager

Purpose of the role: Our client is looking for a Programme Accountant to provide timely, accurate and efficient accounting, budgeting and financial management support for allocated programmes in line with company policies and procedures and donor and other funding agreements.

Responsibilities:

Provide Financial Management of the Programme in order to ensure effective, efficient and well controlled Programme implementation.

Provide financial management of the financial operations of the Programme.

Ensure timely, quality and accurate programme financial reports ensuring that all reports are submitted to management by the 5th of every month.

Preparation and submission of timely, quality and accurate donor financial reports in the recommended donor formats ensuring that these are submitted to the management for review by the 10th of the month following every quarter.

Ensure maintenance of filing systems to ensure adequate documentation of all financial processes of the Programme.

Ensure proper, appropriate and functional financial controls are in place both at the field and Head Office.

Prepare, monitor and analyze Programme and activity budgets including the use of profit and loss statements for the Programme and for specific activities as required

Providing financial advisory and recommendations to the Programme Manager and Field Team on budget expenditures, financial management and cash flows.

Monitor expenditures to ensure that funds are utilized appropriately and within the budgets.

Ensure that adequate financing is available for financial operations and that all external loans are adequately managed, paid and documented.

Ensuring that all Cash and Bank Record-keeping and Reconciliations are timely, accurate, approved and well documented.

Post the Cash and Bank Payment Vouchers on continuing basis into the Accounting System using the correct account codes to enable expense tracking.

Obtain the Cash Statements for all existing Cash Fund from the Accounting System by last day of every month and generate the Cash Reconciliation Statement by the 5th day of the following month.

Obtain the Bank Statements for the Programme bank accounts as at the last day of every month and generate the Bank Reconciliations Statements by the 5th day of the following month.

Ensure that all Cash and Bank Reconciliations are accurate, approved and securely filed.

Ensure that Cash and Bank records including hard and soft copy are cohesive, secure, updated and organized.

Provide comprehensive Supplier Management to the Programme suppliers including farmers, ensuring that these are adequately monitored, documented, approved and timely paid.

Ensure that the request for Supplier Statements is done by 1st of every month where required.

Ensure to reconcile the supplier statements in the ERP by the 5th of every month with the supplier’s records.

Generate the ageing analysis for Head of Finance and HR by the 5th of every month

Ensure that complete and correct documentation is available and attached to the Requisition Form ahead of payment approval including the Delivery Notes, Invoices, GRNs, Contracts, LPOs, as required.

Review supplier cheques and attach photocopy of signed cheques to the documentation

Provide Debtor Management to the Programme suppliers including farmers, ensuring that these are adequately monitored, documented, approved and timely paid.

Ensure that Customer Invoices are prepared and sent out timely to avoid delay in payment collection.

Regularly follow up on all slow payers to encourage payment.

In the event of debtor disputes, follow up on the payment of any undisputed amounts to maintain your cash flow while you resolve the issue.

Requirements:

Bachelor degree in area of Project Management, Agriculture, Agricultural Economics and related areas

A Master Degree in related areas would be an added advantage

At least four years of experience managing projects that involve food security, farmer mobilization, and community development is required.

Knowledge in Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning including the development and implementation of M, E&L tools and systems is required.

Knowledge of the opportunities and challenges by famers in rural communities in Kenya is preferred.

Prior programme coordination experience is preferred.

Experience in Private Sector is an advantage

Experience managing field team is preferred.

Additional training in Project Management and/or Monitoring and Evaluation is an added advantage

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience, kindly send your detailed CV quoting the job title on the email subject “Programme Accountant” to: vacancies@jantakenya.com