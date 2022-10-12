Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The National Council for Population and Development is a Semi-Autonomous Government Agency under The National Treasury and Planning. The Council seeks to fill the following vacant positions:

ADVERT NO 007/2022 MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTANT NCPD 6 1 POST

Reporting to: Senior Management Accountant

Job purpose: The jobholder is responsible for facilitating financial operations in the Finance and Ac-counts Division

Duties and Responsibilities

Participates in monitoring expenditure against budget.

Updates and maintains Council’s general ledger accounts.

Prepares and posts monthly journal entries.

Prepares payments, imprest warrants and claim vouchers.

Verifies the payment supporting documents for accuracy and completeness.

Undertakes monthly closings and prepares draft quarterly and annual reports

Participates in payroll payment processing

Performs monthly expense variance analysis

Prepares statutory remittances and withholding tax payments

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have at least the following qualifications:-

Served at the level of Administrative Assistant for at least two (2) years.

Be in possession of at least CPA part II or its acceptable equivalent i.e. ACCA or CIMA.

Must be computer literate. Working knowledge of Ms Excel will be an added advantage.

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

How to Apply

Note1: Applicants who meet the above requirements should send their application letter together with detailed CV indicating three (3) names of references, current position/grade and day-time telephone numbers, copies of academic and professional certificates, testimonials and a copy of National Identity Card/Passport.

The Director General,

National Council for Population and Development

P. O. Box 48994-00100

Chancery Building 4th Floor

NAIROBI – KENYA

Or send soft copies to vacancies@ncpd.go.ke on or before 5:00 pm (East African Time) on 18th October, 2022.

Only one application method should be used. Either via email or hard copy.

Hand delivered applications can be delivered to National Council for Population and Development Head Office situated at the Chancery Building, 4th floor, Valley Road. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Note 2: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews. Canvassing will lead to auto-matic disqualification.

Note 3: Successful candidates after interviews will be required to obtain the following documents:

Certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) Clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Clearance Certificate from a Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

NCPD is an equal opportunity employer; persons with disabilities and people from margin-alized groups with requisite qualification are encouraged to apply.