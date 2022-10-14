Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
JOB TITLEACCOUNTANT
NATURE OF JOBFULL TIME
INDUSTRYCONSTRUCTION
SALARYKshs 80,000.00
JOB LOCATIONNAIROBI

 Duties & Responsibilities

  • Tracking payments to internal and external stakeholders
  • Preparing budget forecasts
  • Processing tax payments and returns
  • Manage all accounting transactions
  • Prepare budget forecasts
  • Publish financial statements in time
  • Handle monthly, quarterly and annual closings
  • Reconcile accounts payable and receivable
  • Ensure timely bank payments
  • Compute taxes and prepare tax returns
  • Manage balance sheets and profit/loss statements
  • Report on the company’s financial health and liquidity
  • Audit financial transactions and documents
  • Reinforce financial data confidentiality and conduct database backups when necessary
  • Comply with financial policies and regulations

Qualifications

  • Bcom –Finance and CPA-K finalist
  • 5 years of relevant experience
  • Work experience as an Accountant
  • Excellent knowledge of accounting regulations and procedures, including the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
  • Hands-on experience with accounting software like QuickBooks
  • Advanced MS Excel skills including Vlookups and pivot tables
  • Experience with general ledger functions
  • Strong attention to detail and good analytical skills
  • BSc in Accounting, Finance or relevant degree

How to Apply

  • Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills and experience to jobs@britesmanagement.com
  • Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled
  • Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply