|JOB TITLE
|ACCOUNTANT
|NATURE OF JOB
|FULL TIME
|INDUSTRY
|CONSTRUCTION
|SALARY
|Kshs 80,000.00
|JOB LOCATION
|NAIROBI
Duties & Responsibilities
- Tracking payments to internal and external stakeholders
- Preparing budget forecasts
- Processing tax payments and returns
- Manage all accounting transactions
- Publish financial statements in time
- Handle monthly, quarterly and annual closings
- Reconcile accounts payable and receivable
- Ensure timely bank payments
- Manage balance sheets and profit/loss statements
- Report on the company’s financial health and liquidity
- Audit financial transactions and documents
- Reinforce financial data confidentiality and conduct database backups when necessary
- Comply with financial policies and regulations
Qualifications
- Bcom –Finance and CPA-K finalist
- 5 years of relevant experience
- Work experience as an Accountant
- Excellent knowledge of accounting regulations and procedures, including the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
- Hands-on experience with accounting software like QuickBooks
- Advanced MS Excel skills including Vlookups and pivot tables
- Experience with general ledger functions
- Strong attention to detail and good analytical skills
- BSc in Accounting, Finance or relevant degree
How to Apply
- Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills and experience to jobs@britesmanagement.com
- Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled
- Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted
