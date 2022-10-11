Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Vacancy – Accountant

Our client is a real estate development and management company based in Nairobi. They seek to hire an Accountant. The candidate shall be responsible for ensuring the company books of account are properly maintained and accurately updated. The right candidate must be actively maintaining accounts.

Gross Salary – Kshs 50,000/=

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintain financial accounting systems for cash management, general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, petty cash, invoicing etc

Ensure that all financial transactions are processed timely and accurately

Ensure all financial transactions are properly updated and recorded

Perform daily, monthly, quarterly and annual reconciliations of entity transactions

Maintain accurate and up-to-date company books and financial records

Ensure accurate and timely financial reporting for decision making

Establish and implement internal control systems and procedures to ensure prudent use of financial resources

Maintain robust cash handling and banking procedures

Managing the collection of all payments and debts

Responsible for cash flow management and credit control

In charge of payroll processing

File tax returns and ensure full compliance with all statutory requirements

Coordinate the budget preparation process and enforce budget control measures

Review operational costs and capital expenditure to ensure they remain within acceptable limits

Facilitate and support audits.

Person’s Specifications

At least 5 years’ work experience as an accountant – mandatory

At least a CPA and a Bachelor of Commerce degree or equivalent

Should be mature

Able to demonstrate good management skills

Experience with accounting software e.g QuickBooks

Experience preparing payroll and making statutory payments

Must have a good grasp of the returns process

Possess good communication skills and is a strong team player

Capable of working- under pressure and able to meet tight deadlines

Ability to build stakeholder relationships

Must have very keen attention to detail.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants are invited to email their CVs to Fanisi HR Solutions at apply@fanisi.net by Friday 14th October 2022 with the subject line ‘Accountant’. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.