Job Vacancy – Accountant
Our client is a real estate development and management company based in Nairobi. They seek to hire an Accountant. The candidate shall be responsible for ensuring the company books of account are properly maintained and accurately updated. The right candidate must be actively maintaining accounts.
Gross Salary – Kshs 50,000/=
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintain financial accounting systems for cash management, general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, petty cash, invoicing etc
- Ensure that all financial transactions are processed timely and accurately
- Ensure all financial transactions are properly updated and recorded
- Perform daily, monthly, quarterly and annual reconciliations of entity transactions
- Maintain accurate and up-to-date company books and financial records
- Ensure accurate and timely financial reporting for decision making
- Establish and implement internal control systems and procedures to ensure prudent use of financial resources
- Maintain robust cash handling and banking procedures
- Managing the collection of all payments and debts
- Responsible for cash flow management and credit control
- In charge of payroll processing
- File tax returns and ensure full compliance with all statutory requirements
- Coordinate the budget preparation process and enforce budget control measures
- Review operational costs and capital expenditure to ensure they remain within acceptable limits
- Facilitate and support audits.
Person’s Specifications
- At least 5 years’ work experience as an accountant – mandatory
- At least a CPA and a Bachelor of Commerce degree or equivalent
- Should be mature
- Able to demonstrate good management skills
- Experience with accounting software e.g QuickBooks
- Experience preparing payroll and making statutory payments
- Must have a good grasp of the returns process
- Possess good communication skills and is a strong team player
- Capable of working- under pressure and able to meet tight deadlines
- Ability to build stakeholder relationships
- Must have very keen attention to detail.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants are invited to email their CVs to Fanisi HR Solutions at apply@fanisi.net by Friday 14th October 2022 with the subject line ‘Accountant’. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
