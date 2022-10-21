Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Financial Reporting and Budget Accountant

PURPOSE:

Responsible for preparation and consolidation of accounting records, analyzing data for financial reports, ensuring information and reporting remains clear and consistent across the Group entities.

S/he will ensure that accurate and complete records of Group’s financial transactions and reports are maintained at all times.

Duties & Responsibilities

Provide inputs, information and statistics for all stakeholders’ periodic financial reports.

Preparation and analysis of consolidated monthly management accounts and quarterly board reports.

Preparation of annual consolidated financial statements and returns for statutory audit.

Preparing of consolidated budget reports, tracking monthly analytical variances and ratios.

Ensure data, information and reports remains clear and are consistent across the Group entities (single source of truth)

Liaison with all reporting entities (including Regions) to ensure timely and accurate reports as per set TAT’s and SLA’s.

Support in Implementation of AX Microsoft Dynamics ERP and IFRS 17 reporting compliance requirements.

Academic Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a commerce, Finance or any other related field.

Professional Qualifications

CPA (K) or ACCA

Experience

Minimum of Three (3) years’ relevant experience.

Skills and Attributes

Strong knowledge of industry processes, regulations and international Financial Reporting Standards.

Good analytical and reports presentation skills

Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities.

An analytical mind-set with excellent organizational and leadership skills.

Team player adaptable to fast-paced and changing environment and eager to learn.

Ability to manage tight processes, accuracy and attention to detail.

Ability to handle confidential and sensitive information with the appropriate discretion and ethics.

How to Apply

If you have the aforementioned professional and academic qualifications and you are ready to execute the above mandate, strictly apply through: https://cic.co.ke/career/ clearly indicating the position being applied for.

The application should reach us by close of business on 28th October, 2022. Please note only short listed candidates will be contacted. If you do not hear from us by 27th November, 2022 consider your application unsuccessful.

N/B: This job advert is open to external candidates only.