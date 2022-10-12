Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



KarU/ HR/ ACC/2022

JOB TITLE: ACCOUNTANT I – GRADE 12:

Basic Salary for this position is between Kshs. 108,714/= by Kshs. 4,250/= to Kshs. 155,461/=

Specialization

This job exists to monitor expenditure of payments, supervise finance operations as well as implement and enforce policies and regulations to ensure that the department runs smoothly and departmental objectives are achieved within the financial year

Job Description

i. Prepare University quarterly and annual financial statements and reports to assist management in decision making

ii. File statutory returns with the relevant authorities to ensure compliance with statutory requirements.

iii. Prepare the finance department risk matrix and ensure that finance department members are aware of risk prone areas to develop ways to mitigate the risk

iv. Assist in preparation of the finance department work plan and ensure adherence by the members of department to plan for departmental activities

v. Prepare the finance department procurement plan and ensure that the University procurement plan is within the approved University budget for budgetary control

vi. Supervise operations in the cash office, expenditure section, student finance and salaries section to ensure smooth running of the operations within these sections

vii. Prepare management reports to facilitate decision making

viii. Conduct analysis of financial data within each section to guide future operations

ix. Oversee the Maintenance of Fixed assets register on regular basis and ensure that the assets are correctly coded to safeguard University assets

x. Carry out other duties and responsibilities as may be assigned by a senior officer

Job Requirements for Appointment

i) Master’s degree in finance or accounting field from a recognized institution

ii) CPA III

iii) At least four (4) years’ work experience as an Accountant II or a comparable

position.

iv) Membership registration with ICPAK or any other relevant professional body

v) Knowledge of Information Communication Technology

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SERVICE

The successful candidates will be offered a competitive remuneration package in accordance with the existing Terms and Conditions of Service.

How to Apply

Applicants must submit two (2) copies of applications giving details of their educational and professional qualifications, age, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s telephone number and e-mail address. Enclose certified copies of certificates and testimonials and giving names and addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicant’s competence and area of specialization, accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and a copy of the most recent pay slip.

In addition, applicants should request their referees to write directly to the undersigned, in separate sealed envelopes. Interested applicants should send the applications to the address below, quoting the relevant reference number, so as to be received on or before Tuesday 1st November, 2022.

The Vice Chancellor

Karatina University

P.O. Box 1957- 10101

KARATINA