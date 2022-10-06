Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accountant II

Job Specification

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have;

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum mean grade C+ (Plus) or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Economics, Business Administration or

its equivalent qualifications;

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Part I or its equivalent qualifications; and

Proficiency in computer applications.

Duties and Responsibilities

Specific duties and responsibilities at this level will entail;

Processing budgetary supply matters and control of expenditure commitments for the Office;

Evaluating and scrutinizing expenditure proposals and compile information required in the budgetary processes;

Processing annual and revised estimates of recurrent and development expenditures;

Budgeting for donor financed projects, reviewing financial implementation of such projects, and monitoring commitments, expenditures and reimbursements;

Issuing receipts against all cash collections;

Establishing and Maintaining books of accounts in line with the regulations;

Carry out bank and petty cash reconciliation;

Prepare accounting reports and statements;

Make cash payments against approved payments documents;

Collect cash withdrawal from bank and ensure safe custody;

Record fixed asset acquisition and update fixed assets register in the accounting systems;

Ensure timely accounting of imprest warrants and advances;

Enter data relating to suppliers’ invoice/bills, credit notes and debit notes details into the accounting system; and

Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor.

Skills and Competence

The following core competencies and skills will be required

Analytical skills;

Interpersonal;

Communication skills;

Creativity and Innovativeness;

Problem solving skills;

Risk management skills;

Continuous learning skills

How to Apply

