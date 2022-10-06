Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accountant II
Job Specification
Requirements for Appointment
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have;
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum mean grade C+ (Plus) or its equivalent from a recognized institution;
- Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Economics, Business Administration or
- its equivalent qualifications;
- Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Part I or its equivalent qualifications; and
- Proficiency in computer applications.
Duties and Responsibilities
Specific duties and responsibilities at this level will entail;
- Processing budgetary supply matters and control of expenditure commitments for the Office;
- Evaluating and scrutinizing expenditure proposals and compile information required in the budgetary processes;
- Processing annual and revised estimates of recurrent and development expenditures;
- Budgeting for donor financed projects, reviewing financial implementation of such projects, and monitoring commitments, expenditures and reimbursements;
- Issuing receipts against all cash collections;
- Establishing and Maintaining books of accounts in line with the regulations;
- Carry out bank and petty cash reconciliation;
- Prepare accounting reports and statements;
- Make cash payments against approved payments documents;
- Collect cash withdrawal from bank and ensure safe custody;
- Record fixed asset acquisition and update fixed assets register in the accounting systems;
- Ensure timely accounting of imprest warrants and advances;
- Enter data relating to suppliers’ invoice/bills, credit notes and debit notes details into the accounting system; and
- Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor.
Skills and Competence
The following core competencies and skills will be required
- Analytical skills;
- Interpersonal;
- Communication skills;
- Creativity and Innovativeness;
- Problem solving skills;
- Risk management skills;
- Continuous learning skills
How to Apply
