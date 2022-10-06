Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Accountant II

Job Specification
Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have;

  • Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum mean grade C+ (Plus) or its equivalent from a recognized institution;
  • Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Economics, Business Administration or
  • its equivalent qualifications;
  • Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Part I or its equivalent qualifications; and
  • Proficiency in computer applications.

Duties and Responsibilities

Specific duties and responsibilities at this level will entail;

  • Processing budgetary supply matters and control of expenditure commitments for the Office;
  • Evaluating and scrutinizing expenditure proposals and compile information required in the budgetary processes;
  • Processing annual and revised estimates of recurrent and development expenditures;
  • Budgeting for donor financed projects, reviewing financial implementation of such projects, and monitoring commitments, expenditures and reimbursements;
  • Issuing receipts against all cash collections;
  • Establishing and Maintaining books of accounts in line with the regulations;
  • Carry out bank and petty cash reconciliation;
  • Prepare accounting reports and statements;
  • Make cash payments against approved payments documents;
  • Collect cash withdrawal from bank and ensure safe custody;
  • Record fixed asset acquisition and update fixed assets register in the accounting systems;
  • Ensure timely accounting of imprest warrants and advances;
  • Enter data relating to suppliers’ invoice/bills, credit notes and debit notes details into the accounting system; and
  • Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor.

Skills and Competence

The following core competencies and skills will be required

  • Analytical skills;
  • Interpersonal;
  • Communication skills;
  • Creativity and Innovativeness;
  • Problem solving skills;
  • Risk management skills;
  • Continuous learning skills

How to Apply

