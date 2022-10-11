Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 11 October 2022 – Murang’a woman representative Betty Maina is mourning following the death of her newly-hired office manager.

Betty’s office manager, Rosebell Sherishe Wanja, perished in a grisly road accident while in the company of her child and househelp.

The deceased’s kid and househelp were rescued from the wreckage and they are recuperating in hospital.

Betty Maina took to her Facebook page and mourned Rosebell, who quit her teaching job to help her with campaigns.

“Dear Rosebell Sherishe, I Write this in deep pain. Just hoping that it is just a dream.

Death has taken you away from us. I had just enrolled you to be my office Manager so that we jointly serve the great People of Murang’a County. It’s painful to lose you girl.

I am broken beyond words, I have known you for years since your great days in Mugoiri high school, what happened girl? Why the accident? But you were to report to the office? What really happened? you decided to be bold enough to resign from being a teacher at Njumbi high school to join me in politics.

We have been discussing this a lot. I am humbled that shortly before you met your death, I believed in you and gave you a chance to serve, But why the sudden exit? Shortly after your death, I forwarded you some messages to act Upon, little did I know you were gone,” she wrote.

The Woman Rep further revealed that before Rosebell died, they had spent time together discussing how to move Murang’a County forward.

“We spent our Thurs morning together, discussing how to move Murang’a forward, was it a farewell? You mean you had entrenched my heart this deep dear?

Anyway, it’s soo painful and I lack any better words to say, May God comfort our hearts, May he accelerate the healing of your baby and housegirl who are in the hospital, May he strengthen your father, sister, and your dear husband at this difficult time.

You have left a huge gap, not to witness us realise our dream for the People of Murang’a County, but even in this painful situation, Our God remain supreme, unquestionable, and on the thrown. Rest in peace dear,” she added.

Below are photos of the deceased lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.