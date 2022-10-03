Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 03 October 2022 – A family is mourning the death of their kin who died in a grisly road accident that occurred in Ndhiwa over the weekend.

The deceased, who was a doctor, was reportedly speeding when his Toyota Prado rammed into a tractor at night.

The tractor had no rear lights, leading to the fatal crash.

The young and promising doctor is said to have died on the spot

His car was written off after the impact.

See photos of his badly damaged vehicle.

