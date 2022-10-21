Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 21 October 2022 – On Sunday, 16 October, a popular South African prophetess caused a stir after she posted photos of herself on social media preaching while wearing a tight dress with matching heels.

One of her rival pastors bashed her on Facebook, saying her figure-hugging dress was inappropriate and tempting to the male congregants.

“The reason why Apostle Paul said women shouldn’t teach is this, their dressing. The dressing is powerful and it can spew lust into the church. This is an insult to the Gospel of Christ,’’ the pastor wrote.

His sentiments caused a heated debate on social media but the 27-year-old prophetess defended herself, saying she was fully covered.

“Honestly, I feel completely fine about the dress because it fully covered me. The person who wrote about me is a young man whose level of maturity is very low,” she responded.

Below are photos of the prophetess’s dress that sparked reactions.

More juicy photos of the prophetess.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.