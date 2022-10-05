Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 05 October 2022 – A woman has taken to social media to thank gospel singer turned pastor, Linet Munyali alias Size 8, for healing her son when she was praying and casting out demons in Kibwezi town last weekend.

According to the woman, her son has been struggling with chest pains for years.

They had visited different hospitals seeking medical help but their efforts had not yielded fruits.

When Pastor Size 8 visited Kibwezi town, she attended the crusade in the company of her ailing son.

He reportedly got healed after Size 8 prayed for him.

“Up to date, I’ve not forgotten nilikuona (I saw you in) Kibwezi ritho kwa ritho (one on one). Alafu (and then) Size 8 akaombea wagonjwa and my son alikuwa na shida ya kifua na illisha instantly (prayed for the sick and my son had a chest problem and it disappeared instantly). God bless her for me,” she wrote.

Size 8 was ordained as a pastor last year after studying theology.

She currently preaches at Jubilee Christian Centre church(JCC) in Thika.

During the Kibwezi crusade, she was spotted casting out demons, sparking reactions from Netizens.

A viral video shared on social media showed Size 8 commanding demons to leave a young girl who was reportedly possessed.

She alleged that the demons were moving in the girl’s body.

“Ako na pepo inatembea kwa mwili yake, inatoka kwa kichwa inazunguka. Na asubui nilipokua ninaomba, Yesu aliniambia anakuja kutoa wafungwa kwa mifungo za shetani katika jina la Yesu.(There are demons moving around in this girl’s body, they are moving from her head and circulating everywhere),” she was heard saying in the viral clip.

