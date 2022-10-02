Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 02 October 2022 – DJ MO’s wife, Linet Munyali, popularly known as Size 8, has sparked reactions after being captured in a viral video casting out demons in a crusade.

The singer turned pastor, who was ordained last year and is now a pastor at JCC church in Thika, had gone to Kibwezi to spread the gospel in a crusade that saw her pray for the sick and cast out demons.

In the viral video, Size 8 is seen casting demons from a man who claimed to be possessed by evil spirits.

She claimed that demons were moving in his body.

“Ako na pepo inatembea kwa mwili yake, inatoka kwa kichwa inazunguka. Na asubui nilipokua ninaomba, Yesu aliniambia anakuja kutoa wafungwa kwa mifungo za shetani katika jina la Yesu,” she said while casting out the demons.

She later set the man free after reportedly casting out the demons.

The video has gone viral and sparked reactions from Netizens.

A section of Netizens alleged it was a stage-managed stunt meant to hoodwink congregants who had attended the crusade.

Watch the viral video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.