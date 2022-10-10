Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 10 October 2022 – A pretty lady was captured in a viral video showing her shisha-smoking skills in a popular entertainment joint in Nairobi while celebrating Arsenal’s stellar performance in the Premier League.

The light-skinned damsel who was rocking an Arsenal jersey inhaled the smoke through the nose and exhaled it through the mouth as her friends cheered her.

She was clearly doing that to impress her friends oblivious to the health risks that she was exposing herself to.

The video has sparked a lot of reactions online after it went viral.

Some people wondered what will happen if the video is produced by her in-laws during dowry negotiations.

