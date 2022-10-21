Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 21 October 2022 – As the controversy surrounding the death of Kiengei’s friend, Pastor Samuel Kimani Muthungu continues, a video has emerged showing what transpired in the mortuary.

His side-chick and baby mama caused a scene after she started wailing uncontrollably upon viewing his body, forcing the deceased pastor’s friends to whisk her away.

In the video, Muthungu’s baby mama is seen wailing and asking who will take care of their child now that he is dead.

“Kimani( referring to Pastor Muthungu) you have left me, who will take care of our child?, “the heartbroken lady was heard shouting as Muthungu’s friends whisked her away to avoid embarrassing his wife.

Although Pastor Muthungu got married to his wife Miriam at a church wedding, he was reportedly a notorious womanizer.

He had several baby mamas and secret girlfriends.

It is alleged that he died after sustaining injuries when he was caught with someone’s wife.

His friends did a cover-up by lying that he died in a road accident while going to church.

Watch a video of his baby mama weeping after viewing his body.

