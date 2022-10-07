Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 07 October 2022 – A Twitter user has set tongues wagging after Netizens spotted a coffin in his house.
He had shared a photo showcasing the interior of his house, and when asked why he is keeping a coffin in the house, he claimed that he uses it to store his clothes.
The photo has since gone viral and attracted a lot of reactions from Netizens.
Some people accused him of practicing witchcraft.
See the photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
