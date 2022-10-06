Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 6, 2022 – A hilarious video of a thief being ordered to pray by a mob after he was caught stealing in Kiambu has emerged.

The suspected thief was caught breaking into a shop at night by the area residents and beaten like a burukenge.

He was then ordered to say his last prayers by the irate residents who threatened to lynch him.

The man was seen in the video pleading for mercy while praying to His Maker to spare his precious life.

He promised that he will get born again and change his ways if the mob spared his life.

They had tied his hands ready to lynch him.

However, they forgave him and set him free after ‘massaging’ his bones.

Will this guy ever steal again?

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.