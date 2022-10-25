Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – CCTV cameras installed in a beauty shop captured the moment a slay queen stole a wig.

The cunning lady, who appeared to be in her late 20s, went to the shop disguised as an ordinary customer.

She went around the shop while pretending to be window shopping and picked a wig before stashing it in her handbag.

She then left the shop after accomplishing her mission.

The shop owner shared the CCTV footage on social media and embarrassed the lady badly.

Watch the video.

