Monday, October 24, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance supporters from Kisumu County have advised former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to join President William Ruto’s government for the sake of unity and development across the country.

In an interview with KTN News on Monday morning, most of the Kisumu residents who were interviewed urged Kalonzo to consider working with President William Ruto so that the country can move forward.

“Tunatarajia Kazi ya Rais Ruto itaendelea vizuri ila wajaribu kuharakisha kuchagua mawaziri ili Rais awe wa mpangilio maalum. Kalonzo akubali ombi la Rais na ajiunge na Serikali,” said Fred Oluoch who is a Kondele resident.

This conversation began on Sunday when President William Ruto confirmed that he held talks with Kalonzo Musyoka and urged him to join him in running the government.

“Kalonzo is my big brother. I am ready to work with him. I asked him to join me and form a government but he told me that he want to try oppositions first,” Ruto told Kitui county residents when he toured the county.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.