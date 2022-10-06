Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 06 October 2022 – A young lady is crying for justice after she was assaulted by her rogue baby daddy in front of their daughter.

According to social media reports, she had gone to pick up their daughter from school when her baby daddy accosted her.

He accused her of denying him a chance to bond with their daughter, leading to an ugly confrontation at the school gate.

He reportedly unleashed kicks and blows on his helpless baby mama as their child watched and left her with serious injuries.

Many people across the internet have condemned the man’s actions and called for his arrest.

See photos.

