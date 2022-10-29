Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, October 29, 2022 – A corrupt traffic police officer by the name of Maina has been exposed for harassing motorists and demanding hefty bribes.

According to concerned motorists, the rogue cop, who is based at Magumu police station, camps at Kimende all the way to fly over to collect bribes.

He has a personal car – a black Toyota Harrier new model estimated to be worth Ksh 3.5 million – which he uses to chase after motorists who defy his orders.

A section of Netizens wondered how he has managed to buy a Ksh 3.5 million car despite earning a meager salary in the police force and asked EACC to investigate him.

“He should first face EACC to prove how he has managed to buy a Toyota harrier new model worth 3.5 million with the police salary, these are proceeds of money collected from motorists he harasses, ” a social media user wrote.

This is how he was exposed on the Sikika Road Safety Facebook page.

